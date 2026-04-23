HMWSSB seizes 17 illegal motors in Secunderabad, 3rd raid this month

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Thursday, April 23, seized 17 illegal motors during a raid in Secunderabad.

The raids were conducted at Gandhinagar under the supervision of the Operations and Maintenance Division 17 of the Secunderabad zone. According to a press release, the accused connected the motors to the pipeline as the water supply began at 4 am.

Those involved in such activities would be penalised, the HMWSSB said.

Also Read Hyderabad water board seizes 7 illegal motors in Ramanthapur

Reoffenders would be fined Rs 5,000 and legal action may also be initiated, the board warned. Consumers have been advised to refrain from installing motors on taps since they disturb the balanced flow of water and also hamper the flow to other houses.

In case of issues related to insufficient water flow, consumers may contact the respective officials. Alternatively, one can also raise complaints on the HMWSSB customer care number 155313, the press note said.

Third such incident this month

This was the third such raid in April this year. On April 20, the vigilance staff from the HMWSSB recovered seven electric motors, which were illegally connected to the water pipelines in Ramanthapur.

The incident occurred at Endowment Colony under the Uppal zone’s Operations and Maintenance Division-4. While inspecting the field during the period of water supply, officials discovered that people had installed motors directly on the pipelines to fetch water, thus violating the norm.

The motors were confiscated immediately by the authorities. Those involved in such activities would be penalised, according to the HMWSSB guidelines.

On April 8, the HMWSSB vigilance team seized seven illegal water motors from SR Nagar. The vigilance team raided houses at the SRT Colony and seized the illegal motors. Videos shared on social media showed officials pulling out the motors during inspection.