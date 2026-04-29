India’s top 5 cricketers: Net worth 2026 and stunning farmhouses

International cricket continue to grow, these expansive retreats offer something that even the biggest stadiums cannot complete

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: 29th April 2026 5:47 pm IST
Inside the farmhouses of top Indian cricketers, showcasing luxury amenities and lush surroundings.
Instagram - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri

For most, a farmhouse is an aspirational weekend escape, a quiet break from city life. For India’s top cricketers, however, these properties take on a very different scale. Spread across acres in some of the country’s most exclusive locations, their farmhouses reflect not just wealth, but a carefully curated lifestyle built around privacy, leisure, and space.

As international cricket gets more demanding, these luxurious farmhouses give players something no stadium can, complete peace and privacy. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cricketers, their net worth and their stunning farmhouses.

Farmhouses owned by Indian cricketers

1. MS Dhoni (Net worth – Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,060 crore)

Located on the outskirts of Ranchi, Dhoni’s farmhouse is often described as a self-contained world. With dedicated areas for fitness, recreation, and his well-known passion for bikes, the property mirrors his disciplined yet understated personality. It is less about display and more about functionality, albeit on a grand scale.

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Contemporary glass structure with a person trimming the grass in a lush green area.

2. Virat Kohli (Net worth – Rs 1050 crore)

Away from Mumbai’s intensity, Kohli’s Alibaug farmhouse offers a slower pace. Designed as a private escape, the property balances modern architecture with open spaces, creating a setting that prioritises both comfort and exclusivity. For someone constantly in the public eye, the appeal is obvious.

Modern man with beard looking thoughtfully in an indoor space.

3. Ravindra Jadeja (Net worth – Around Rs 150 crore)

Jadeja’s farmhouse stands out for its distinct character. With large open grounds and facilities suited to his equestrian interests, the space aligns closely with his off-field persona. It is not just a residence, but an extension of his lifestyle.

Horse and man standing outdoors with palm trees and buildings in the background.

4. Sunil Gavaskar (Net worth – Rs 262 crore)

Set in one of Goa’s more serene pockets, Gavaskar’s property leans into simplicity and comfort. Surrounded by greenery, it offers a more traditional interpretation of a farmhouse, one that values quiet over spectacle.

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Luxury villa with lush garden, swimming pool, and elegant architecture in India.

5. Ravi Shastri (Net worth – Rs 95 crore)

Shastri’s farmhouse, located in Alibaug, reflects a blend of vintage charm and modern luxury. Spacious and well-appointed, it serves as a fitting retreat for someone who has spent decades in the spotlight.

Modern villa with swimming pool, outdoor seating, and scenic landscape under clear blue sky.

What stands out across these properties is not just their scale, but their intent. These are not merely investment assets or status symbols, they are spaces designed for retreat, recovery, and personal expression. In a profession defined by constant travel, scrutiny, and performance pressure, having a place that offers both privacy and familiarity becomes invaluable.

And while the term “farmhouse” may still be used, these residences quietly redefine it, shifting the idea from a simple countryside home to something far more expansive, both in size and in meaning.

Note: Net worths mentioned are as per recent updates and publicly available reports.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: 29th April 2026 5:47 pm IST

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

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