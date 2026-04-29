Roshan Khatoon murder accused gets hero’s welcome with ‘zindabad’ slogans

Maganoo Singh, one of the 19 accused in the lynching of Muslim woman Roshan Khatoon while she was fasting for Ramzan, received a grand welcome after getting bail.

“Maganoo Singh Zindabad” echoed the air as villagers of Bihar’s Madhubani and his family applied colours and garlanded him with firecrackers, lighting the sky.

Maganoo Singh, one of the 19 accused in the lynching of woman Roshan Khatoon while she was fasting for Ramzan, received a grand welcome after getting bail.



"Maganoo Singh Zindabad" echoed the air as villagers of Bihar's Madhubani and his family applied colours and garlanded him… pic.twitter.com/pxQnR6Xxfh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 29, 2026

Singh was the only person arrested among the 19 accused.

The Roshan Khatoon murder case during the month of Ramzan in Bihar sent shockwaves. On February 28, she approached the village head seeking help over a local dispute.

But Singh, who is also the village head’s son, and his accomplices mercilessly beat her, tied her to a pole and continued the assault.

A grievously injured Khatoon, when she pleaded for water, was allegedly forced to drink water mixed with urine and alcohol.

Also Read Bihar woman fasting for Ramzan forced to drink water mixed with alcohol-urine, dies

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms.

She died on March 1 at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).