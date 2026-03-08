Bihar woman fasting for Ramzan forced to drink water mixed with alcohol-urine, dies

Madhubani: A Muslim woman succumbed to her injuries on March 1, a day after a mob allegedly assaulted her and forced her to drink water mixed with urine and alcohol in Bihar’s Madhubani district.

She was fasting for Ramzan.

The incident took place on February 28 in Amhi village, located within the jurisdiction of Ghoghardiha police station. The victim, identified as Roshan Khatoon, sustained critical injuries during the attack and was subsequently transported to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Khatoon reportedly approached the village head seeking help in a local dispute between her family members. However, videos circulating online show the son of the village pradhan, Mannu Singh, tying her to a pole and repeatedly violently assaulting her and her family.

Muslim woman Roshan Khatoon died on Sun after being brutally assaulted by tying to a pole when she had gone to village pradhan Kumari Devi with her complaint in Madhubani dist of Bihar. Khatoon, who was fasting, made to drink urine when she asked for water. Pradhan's son arrested pic.twitter.com/1oROCh4srD — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) March 5, 2026

Speaking to reporters, locals recounted how Khatoon was attacked in front of a large gathering. “People saw what was happening, but the beating continued. She was helpless and kept asking them to stop,” a resident said.

Another said that she had approached the village head for justice. “Instead of listening to her complaint, some people began beating her. It was shocking for the entire village.”

Other locals said she was fasting at the time of the incident. When she had asked for water, Khatoon was allegedly forced to drink water mixed with urine and alcohol.

The police, however, denied the allegation. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Station House Officer of Ghoghardiha police station said such claims were being told to spread uncertainty in the village after her death.

“Yeh sab baat badane ke liye bataare hai. Aisa kuch nahi nua (Nothing happened. All the reports are rumours),” he said, confirming Khatoon’s death.

Victim died a day after FIR was registered

Khatoon’s neighbour, Rustam, lodged a complaint on February 28 at 10 pm, and a first information report was registered against Singh under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said Section 103 was attached to the case after Khatoon died, changing the case to alleged murder. “Investigations are ongoing. We still do not have all the details cleared,” the SHO said. The video is also taken for inspection, he stated, adding that the motive for the attack is not yet determined.

Meanwhile, the authorities are waiting for the postmortem report. “More information will be understood once the postmortem report is back,” the police said.