Indian expat student dies in Saudi Arabia after cardiac arrest on first day of school

Haneen Abdusamad collapsed at home while wearing his school uniform and died after weeks of treatment in intensive care in Riyadh.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 7:24 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 7:50 pm IST
Photo of Haneen Abdus Samad, a student of New Middle East International School in Riyadh.
Haneen Abdus Samad (Photo: Manorama Online/X)

Riyadh: A 15-year-old Indian expat student has died in Saudi Arabia after suffering a cardiac arrest while getting ready for school on the opening day of the new academic year.

Haneen Abdusamad, a Plus One student at New Middle East International School in Riyadh, collapsed at home on April 5 after suddenly feeling unwell while wearing his school uniform. He was taken to King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital, located on the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University campus, where doctors placed him in intensive care.

He remained under treatment for several weeks before passing away on Tuesday evening.

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In a condolence message, New Middle East International School said the loss of its student was received with deep sadness. It described Haneen as bright, gentle and respectful, adding that he was admired for his kindness, curiosity and cheerful nature.

The school said he had successfully completed Grade 10 during the 2025-2026 academic year and was preparing to begin Grade 11. It added that he would be fondly remembered by classmates, teachers and staff.

Condolence notice issued by New Middle East International School announcing the death of student Haneen Abdus Samad in Riyadh.
School issues condolence message for Haneen Abdus Samad.

Haneen was the son of Advocate P K Habib Rahman, from Aikarapadi in Kerala’s Malappuram district, and Dr K Shine, an assistant professor at the College of Engineering of Princess Nourah University in Riyadh.

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As per media reports, relatives said he was active in studies and extracurricular pursuits, and enjoyed memorising the Holy Quran and playing football.

He is survived by his brother Hadi Abdurahman, a final-year degree student at Hyderabad Central University, and younger sister Haya Habib, who attends school in Riyadh. Burial arrangements are being completed in the Saudi capital.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 7:24 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 7:50 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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