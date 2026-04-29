Saudi Arabia grants up to 15 days paid Haj leave for private sector workers

Riyadh: Private sector employees performing Haj for the first time are entitled to paid leave ranging from 10 to 15 days, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, according to Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD).

In a statement issued ahead of the pilgrimage season, the ministry clarified that the leave is available once during an employee’s service period, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years with their employer and have not previously undertaken the pilgrimage.

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It added that Haj leave can be granted only once during an employee’s period of service, and only if the worker has not previously performed the pilgrimage.

According to the ministry, employers may decide how many employees are granted Haj leave each year, depending on operational needs and workplace requirements.

تعرّف على شروط استحقاق إجازة أداء فريضة الحج للعاملين في القطاع الخاص.#مواردنا_تخدمكم pic.twitter.com/1dKx8BPrh7 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) April 28, 2026

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s wider efforts to raise awareness of labour rights and employee benefits during the annual Haj season, when millions of Muslims travel to Makkah for the pilgrimage.

This year, Haj is expected to fall between May 25 and May 30, 2026, subject to the official moon sighting. Pilgrims have already begun departing from different parts of the Kingdom and abroad to join the annual gathering in Makkah.