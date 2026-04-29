Saudi Arabia grants up to 15 days paid Haj leave for private sector workers

Employers have the authority to decide how many employees are granted Haj leave.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 3:30 pm IST
Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat as a woman raises her hands in prayer during the annual Haj pilgrimage on June 5, 2025.
A pilgrim offers prayers on Mount Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage on June 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: Private sector employees performing Haj for the first time are entitled to paid leave ranging from 10 to 15 days, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, according to Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD).

In a statement issued ahead of the pilgrimage season, the ministry clarified that the leave is available once during an employee’s service period, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years with their employer and have not previously undertaken the pilgrimage.

It added that Haj leave can be granted only once during an employee’s period of service, and only if the worker has not previously performed the pilgrimage.

Subhan Bakery

According to the ministry, employers may decide how many employees are granted Haj leave each year, depending on operational needs and workplace requirements.

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s wider efforts to raise awareness of labour rights and employee benefits during the annual Haj season, when millions of Muslims travel to Makkah for the pilgrimage.

This year, Haj is expected to fall between May 25 and May 30, 2026, subject to the official moon sighting. Pilgrims have already begun departing from different parts of the Kingdom and abroad to join the annual gathering in Makkah.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 3:30 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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