Hyderabad: Faria Abdullah, one of Tollywood’s most promising young actresses, continues to win hearts with her talent. Best known for her breakout role in Jathi Ratnalu, she impressed audiences with her expressive screen presence and effortless comic timing. Beyond acting, Faria is also trained in dance and deeply inclined towards the arts.

But it’s not just her work on screen that is drawing attention now. In a recent interaction, Faria opened up about her deeply unique and fascinating family background, one that blends different faiths and philosophies under one roof.

Family background and religion

Speaking to Idlebrain, Faria shared, “My father was born into a Hindu family and during his youth he was very inspired by Islam. He converted because he liked the principles of Islam. And, my mom when she was in late 30s, she was inspired by the principles and spiritual aspect of Hinduism. She practiced a lot of meditation and all.”

Her upbringing, shaped by two contrasting yet harmonious belief systems, has played a significant role in shaping her worldview. Faria emphasized that her family never imposed rigid religious identities but instead focused on values that transcend faith.

She further added, “My house is a mix of foundations that we have been given. Even though my parents are from a very different background, both the families have instilled in us only goodness, kindness and empathy. The same things both the religions say, so it’s never about belonging to one religion but it is about understanding as many as possible.”

Growing up in such a diverse environment, Faria says she learned early on to value humanity over labels.

A true Hyderabadi at heart, Faria shares a strong connection with the city and its culture. Apart from acting, she actively explores other art forms like dance and painting, believing that her artistic sensibilities help her bring freshness to every role.

Faria Abdullah’s upcoming movie 2026

While she initially gained popularity for her quirky and light-hearted roles, Faria is now keen on breaking stereotypes. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham, releasing worldwide on May 1, 2026.

Faria will be seen in a more intense and serious avatar, a shift that promises to showcase a completely different side of her as an actor. Confident about her choices, she believes this phase will help her step beyond being typecast and reveal her true potential.

With a growing fan base and a clear vision for her career, Faria Abdullah is steadily carving a unique space for herself in Telugu cinema.