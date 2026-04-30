A new tourist attraction is quietly taking shape in Telangana, and it is already creating a buzz even before opening. In Siddipet district, a first-of-its-kind heart-shaped glass bridge is being built, promising a thrilling and picture-perfect experience for visitors.

A unique glass bridge experience over water

The glass bridge is coming up at Ellamma Cheruvu in Husnabad, designed with modern engineering and transparent glass panels. Visitors will be able to walk over the bridge and look straight down at the shimmering lake below, a view that is both exciting and slightly nerve-wracking.

What makes it even more special is its heart-shaped design, making it not just an architectural marvel but also a romantic and Instagram-worthy spot.

Just a short trip from Hyderabad

Located in Siddipet district, the site is about 100 km from Hyderabad, making it an easy weekend getaway for city residents.

With improved road and rail connectivity, reaching Siddipet has become more convenient, adding to its appeal as a quick escape from the city’s busy life.

Drone glimpses spark excitement

Even before completion, drone videos of the bridge have gone viral, offering a first glimpse of this stunning structure. The visuals have already raised curiosity among travellers and social media users, with many eagerly waiting for its opening.

A new Telangana tourism hotspot in the making

Officials believe the glass bridge will boost tourism in the region, attracting families, couples, and travel enthusiasts looking for unique experiences. With scenic water views, peaceful surroundings, and a modern design, this bridge could soon become one of the most talked-about destinations in the state.

How to be among the first to visit

While the excitement is high, it’s important to note that the bridge is still under construction. The early glimpses have already made it popular online, but the real experience is yet to come.

So, keep an eye out for its completion and plan your visit early. If you time it right, you could be among the first visitors to walk on Telangana’s first heart-shaped glass bridge, before it becomes a major tourist crowd-puller.

With its breathtaking design and growing buzz, this upcoming attraction is all set to put Siddipet firmly on Telangana’s tourism map.