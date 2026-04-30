Mosque vandalised in Hyderabad, police rush forces as tension grips Kismatpur

Intruders were found to have damaged copies of the Quran and other religious books kept inside the mosque.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 8:42 am IST|   Updated: 30th April 2026 11:10 am IST
Crowd and police presence in Rajendranagar following mosque desecration. Tense atmosphere with residents.
Tension in Rajendranagar after mosque desecration incident

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Kismatpur in Rajendranagar late on Wednesday night, April 29, after unidentified persons broke into a mosque and vandalised religious material, prompting police to rush additional forces to the area.

The incident at Masjid-e-Bilal came to light around 11.30 pm, when the intruders were found to have damaged copies of the Quran and other religious books kept inside the mosque.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, who visited the spot, said the trespassers had entered the premises and caused deliberate damage to the religious material. The Masjid-e-Bilal committee lodged a complaint with the police, demanding registration of a case and the arrest of those responsible.

Subhan Bakery

Senior police officers rushed additional personnel to the locality to prevent any untoward incident and increased patrolling across Rajendranagar. Special teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 8:42 am IST|   Updated: 30th April 2026 11:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button