Mosque vandalised in Hyderabad, police rush forces as tension grips Kismatpur

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Kismatpur in Rajendranagar late on Wednesday night, April 29, after unidentified persons broke into a mosque and vandalised religious material, prompting police to rush additional forces to the area.

The incident at Masjid-e-Bilal came to light around 11.30 pm, when the intruders were found to have damaged copies of the Quran and other religious books kept inside the mosque.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, who visited the spot, said the trespassers had entered the premises and caused deliberate damage to the religious material. The Masjid-e-Bilal committee lodged a complaint with the police, demanding registration of a case and the arrest of those responsible.

Tension broke out at Kismatpur, Rajendranagar on the late night of Wednesday, April 29, after some unknown persons entered a mosque and desecrated the place.



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Senior police officers rushed additional personnel to the locality to prevent any untoward incident and increased patrolling across Rajendranagar. Special teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.