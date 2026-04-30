Hyderabad to face 24-hour water supply disruption from May 2

Hyderabad: Several areas in Hyderabad will face a disruption in water supply for 24 hours starting Saturday, May 2, due to maintenance work undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The water board is undertaking the cleaning of an old balancing tank at the Asifnagar filter bed from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday. During these hours, several areas will experience low water pressure or interruptions in supply, a press release said.

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Areas of disruption

Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Division-XIII (Goshamahal and Karwan Circle): Red Hills, Nampally, Mallepally, Seetarambagh, Ghode ki Khabar, Hindi Nagar, Assembly, Secretariat New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar, South Central Railway, Nampally, Gunfoundry.

O&M Division-XIV (Golconda Zone): Chintal Basti, Vijayanagar Colony, Old Mallepally, Asifnagar, Ahmed Nagar within its scope

O&M Division-XVII (Kavadiguda Circle): Covers Kavadiguda Ward, Gandhinagar Ward, Domalaguda.

O&M Division-XV (Jubilee Hills Circle): Banjara Hills ward within its jurisdiction.

Consumers of the above-mentioned areas are asked to use water sparingly, officials said.