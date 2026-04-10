Extramarital affair leads to attack on husband near Hyderabad

Woman’s husband came to know about her relationship with a relative.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 7:03 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 7:41 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A woman allegedly planned to kill her husband after he found out about her extramarital affair in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident took place in Ghanpur Lingapur village, and the accused has been identified as Balamani, a mother of three.

Extramarital affair to murder plot near Hyderabad

Recently, the woman’s husband, B Ramesh, came to know about her relationship with a relative, Amar.

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Enraged over it, on April 7, the woman, along with Amar, attacked her husband when he was asleep. The attack stopped after the victim begged for his life.

Accused held

Based on a complaint, the Pocharam IT Corridor Police arrested Balamani and sent her to judicial custody on Thursday, April 9.

The other accused, Amar, is currently on the run.

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Police are continuing the investigation in the case.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 7:03 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 7:41 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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