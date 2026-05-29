Police arrest seven accused in Hyderabad advocate’s murder

Hyderabad: A total of seven people have been arrested so far in relation to the alleged murder of Hyderabad advocate Khaja Moizuddin, the police said on Friday, May 29.

Moizuddin was rammed by a car outside his residence in Masab Tank on May 23 and suffered grievous injuries. He eventually passed away while receiving treatment.

After his death, Moizuddin’s son, Farhan, alleged that his father was facing threats for months due to ongoing disputes related to Waqf lands and properties from the father-son duo, Mahbub Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan.

Farhanuddin added that his father had been attacked five times in the past few years over these cases.

Mahbub Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan were brought to the Nampally Police Station for questioning on May 24. Mujahid Alam Khan is reportedly a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president and the in-charge for Medak Parliamentary constituency.

On the other hand, Mahbub Alam Khan has been identified as the secretary of the Anwar-ul-Uloom Educational Association. Mujahid is also a joint secretary and heads individual branches like the Anwar-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, NewsMeter reported.

According to local reports, the police on Thursday, May 28, arrested both the father and son from Haryana while they were trying to flee to Delhi.

Earlier, on May 24, police arrested another accused, Vinay. Vinay and his associates had reportedly tracked Moizuddin’s movements for six months before the attack and subsequently fled to Nagarkurnool.

The killing of the senior advocate has shocked legal and political circles in Hyderabad, fuelling demands for swift arrests and a thorough probe into the alleged interstate contract killing network linked to the murder.