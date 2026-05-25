Hyderabad advocate murder: Son meets Sajjanar, seeks speedy probe

Hyderabad: Khaja Farhan, son of the Hyderabad-based advocate Khaja Moizuddin, who was allegedly murdered outside his house in Masab Tank on the morning of May 23, met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday and urged speedy investigations.

Khaja Moizuddin was grievously injured and subsequently died while undergoing treatment.

Farhan, also a practising lawyer in the Telangana High Court, has, in several media interactions, alleged that his father was facing threats for months due to ongoing disputes related to Waqf lands and properties from Mahbub Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan.

Speaking to the media on Monday, May 25, Farhan expressed faith in the police investigations. “Sajjanar has promised me a fair investigation. I have complete faith and confidence in the police, and I believe that they will do a proper investigation,” he said.

However, he also said that patience should not be tested. “Patience should not overtake faith and confidence. There needs to be a time limit,” he said.

He further said that the Police Commissioner has assured him that the accused would soon be taken into judicial remand. “Sajjanar has also assured safety and protection to my family and me, considering the threats we have been receiving,” he said.

Khaja Farhan, son of the Hyderabad-based advocate Khaja Moizuddin who was allegedly murdered outside his house in Masab Tank on the morning of May 23, met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday and sought speedy investigations.



Khaja Moizuddin was grievously… pic.twitter.com/D4H0jmTXZR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

One of the accused, identified as Vinay, and his associates tracked Moizuddin’s movements for six months. They reportedly fled to Nagarkurnool after committing the crime. Vinay has been under police custody since Sunday, May 24.

Abids Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Praveen Kumar confirmed the name of the accused. However, he refused to share any further details, stating that the case is under investigation and legal constraints.

The killing of the senior advocate has shocked legal and political circles in Hyderabad, fuelling demands for swift arrests and a thorough probe into the alleged interstate contract killing network linked to the murder.