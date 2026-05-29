Hindutva group protests Eid al Adha prayers at Taj Mahal

The protestors were heard chanting "Bam Bam Bhole" and "Jai Shri Ram" amid police presence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 8:37 pm IST
Hindutva group protests Eid al Adha prayers at Taj Mahal
Hindutva group protests Eid al Adha prayers at Taj Mahal

Agra: The All India Hindu Mahasabha (AIHM) staged a protest on Thursday, May 28, after authorities allowed free entry and permitted Eid al Adha prayers at the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

The police were well-prepared, anticipating a protest, and detained several Hindutva members. Hindu Mahasabha Metropolitan President Vishal Kumar was later placed under house arrest at his residence in Shahganj.

“The Hindu Mahasabha opposes the permission for namaz at the Taj Mahal,” said Meera Rathore, District President of the organisation. Several other leaders, including Nitesh Bhardwaj and Mahila Morcha Metropolitan President Nisha Thakur strongly opposed the prayers at the Taj Mahal.

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The protestors were heard chanting “Bam Bam Bhole” and “Jai Shri Ram” amid police presence.

The police took precautionary measures to maintain peace and order during the prayers and had tightened security around the complex. Officers were deployed from Shahganj police station among other stations.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 8:37 pm IST

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