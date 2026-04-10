Traffic diversion in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam due to skywalk construction work

Diversions will be in place on the intervening night of April 10 and 11 from 12 midnight to 6 am.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 6:37 pm IST
The Mehdipatnam skywalk under construction
The Mehdipatnam skywalk under construction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced diversions in view of skywalk construction work at the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar and bus stop area.

In order to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, the traffic diversions will be in place on the intervening night of April 10 and 11 from 12 midnight to 6 am.

Traffic diversions for Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam skywalk construction

Traffic coming from Masab Tank, NMDC, and S D Eye Hospital towards Rethibowli and Nanal Nagar will be diverted at PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 2 and 3 near Azizia Mosque.

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Vehicles will be redirected via Meraj Cafe, take a right turn towards Mehdipatnam at Pillar No. 15, and then rejoin the regular route.

Advisory

Commuters are advised to stay updated with traffic alerts through the official social media pages of the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Facebook and the HYDTP handle on X in view of the diversions announced for the Mehdipatnam skywalk construction.

In case of any travel emergency, people can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.

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Motorists are requested to take note of the diversions, use alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the traffic police to avoid congestion during the construction work.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 6:37 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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