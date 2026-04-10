Hyderabad man loses Rs 96 lakh in cyber fraud case

Hyderabad: In yet another case of cyber fraud, a 75-year-old man, a resident of Jubilee Hills, has lost nearly Rs 96 lakh over a period of one year.

According to the information, it all began when the man received a WhatsApp message about a part-time job. After contacting the given number, the fraudsters told him he could earn money by doing simple online tasks. They took his bank details and gave him a few tasks.

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To gain the trust of a Hyderabad man and trap him in a cyber fraud, they credited Rs 9,500 to his account.

Later, he was added to a Telegram group where he was encouraged to invest money with promises of high returns. In the beginning, he invested Rs 39,800 and was shown a profit of Rs 6,000. This made him believe the offer was real.

Over time, the man started investing more money, hoping to earn higher profits. However, the fraudsters kept cheating him through several transactions. Eventually, he lost a total of Rs 96 lakh.

Police have registered the case and are investigating the fraud.