Govt to issue permanent vehicle registrations certificates from April 11

Hyderabad: Non-transport vehicles can now avail permanent registration certificates from Saturday, April 11, through Vahan portal, the Telangana Transport Department said.
The move is to make vehicle registrations and other services a one-step process, by simplifying delays in the administrative process, ownership details, RTO office visits, revenue tracking, paperwork and mainly, challenges faced by owners during interstate vehicle transfer.
According to a release by the department, 33,000 temporary registration certificates have been generated through the portal across Telangana.
“The implementation of Vahan-based registration will ensure hassle-free services to citizens,” said a release on Thursday.
The Vahan portal is maintained by the Union Ministry of Road and Transport.