Govt to issue permanent vehicle registrations certificates from April 11

So far, 33,000 temporary registration certificates have been generated through the Vahan portal across Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th April 2026 7:42 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Non-transport vehicles can now avail permanent registration certificates from Saturday, April 11, through Vahan portal, the Telangana Transport Department said.

The move is to make vehicle registrations and other services a one-step process, by simplifying delays in the administrative process, ownership details, RTO office visits, revenue tracking, paperwork and mainly, challenges faced by owners during interstate vehicle transfer.

According to a release by the department, 33,000 temporary registration certificates have been generated through the portal across Telangana.

Subhan Bakery

“The implementation of Vahan-based registration will ensure hassle-free services to citizens,” said a release on Thursday.

The Vahan portal is maintained by the Union Ministry of Road and Transport.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th April 2026 7:42 pm IST

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