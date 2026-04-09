Govt to issue permanent vehicle registrations certificates from April 11

Hyderabad: Non-transport vehicles can now avail permanent registration certificates from Saturday, April 11, through Vahan portal, the Telangana Transport Department said.

The move is to make vehicle registrations and other services a one-step process, by simplifying delays in the administrative process, ownership details, RTO office visits, revenue tracking, paperwork and mainly, challenges faced by owners during interstate vehicle transfer.

According to a release by the department, 33,000 temporary registration certificates have been generated through the portal across Telangana.

Also Read Telangana to integrate vehicle services with Vahan from Monday

“The implementation of Vahan-based registration will ensure hassle-free services to citizens,” said a release on Thursday.

The Vahan portal is maintained by the Union Ministry of Road and Transport.