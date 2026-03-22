Telangana to integrate vehicle services with Vahan from Monday

Hyderabad: The state government, from Monday, March 23, will begin integrating its transport service to the Vahan portal, a one-step digital platform for vehicle registrations and other services.

This move will simplify problems, like administrative process delays, ownership details, RTO office visits, revenue tracking, paperwork and mainly, challenges faced by owners during interstate vehicle transfer.

In the recently concluded state budget 2026-2027, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced Telangana would expand digital transport services, with Sarathi and Vahan platforms within six months.

The Vahan portal is maintained by the Union Ministry of Road and Transport.