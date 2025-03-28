Schools in Hyderabad declare holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad have declared holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The announcement was in line with the holidays declared by the Telangana government in its official calendar.

Schools in Hyderabad declare two holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

In the official calendar of the Telangana government, March 31 and April 1 have been listed as holidays for the festival and ‘following day of Ramzan’.

Both holidays have been declared as general ones.

Also Read Comedy video themed around Ramzan sparks criticism in Hyderabad

Following the same, schools in Hyderabad have also declared holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31 and April 1. The educational institutions will resume on April 2.

Sighting of crescent moon

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. If it is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be celebrated on April 1.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal and the celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

As the festival is celebrated based on the sighting of the moon, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene a meeting on March 30 to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Irrespective of the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, schools have followed the Telangana calendar and declared holidays on March 31 and April 1.