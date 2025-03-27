Comedy video themed around Ramzan sparks criticism in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A viral comedy video themed around Ramzan has drawn sharp criticism from netizens and residents of Hyderabad.

It is produced by produced by local content creators and shared widely on social media.

Comedy video themed around Ramzan face backlash in Hyderabad

In the video, a group of girls were seen saying, “O Allah, in the next Ramadan, bless us all with a husband who will do all the washing.”

After the video went viral on social media, many netizens and residents of Hyderabad slammed the content during the holy month of Ramzan.

One of the netizens wrote, “Jahalath Ki Had hai, Ramzan ka Ehteram karo, Tauba karo Allah se.”

Another person wrote, “Khuda ke liye aisi video na bnao.”

Also Read Revanth Reddy responds to attempted rape in MMTS near Hyderabad

The residents of Hyderabad too expressed wrath over such comedy video on Ramzan on social media. An elderly person, Khusro Khan, a resident of Attapur, said that such content is inappropriate.

Police book social media influencer

Recently, Hyderabad police have booked a case against social media influencer Mohammed Furqaan, also known as Furqaan Kick, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

In a haleem promotional video, Furqaan is seen dancing and lip-smacking to a popular Qawwali. A person named Ahmed Jaleel approached the Shahalibanda police and lodged a complaint against Furqaan for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of a particular community by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

The police are investigating the case against Hyderabad’s social media influencer.