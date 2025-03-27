Revanth Reddy responds to attempted rape in MMTS near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday dismissed concerns about deteriorating law and order in the state following the recent rape attempt on an MMTS train near Hyderabad.

Responding to criticisms, he accused the opposition parties of “spreading misinformation” to create fear among investors considering Telangana.

Responded swiftly, says Revanth Reddy

He argued that crimes cannot always be predicted and said that his administration responded swiftly despite the case falling under Railway Police jurisdiction.

The chief minister defended his government’s actions while listing several high-profile crimes from the BRS era including the Disha rape-murder case and the daylight killing of advocate Vamana Rao and his wife. He described these as examples of actual law and order failures under the previous regime.

Rape attempt in MMTS train near Hyderabad

The response comes following the rape attempt in an MMTS train near the city on Saturday night.

Due to the rape attempt, the 23-year-old woman was injured when she jumped off the moving train to save herself and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In the case, the Railway Police have taken a suspect into custody. He was identified as Jangam Mahesh, a resident of Gowdavalli village in Medchal district.

Following the incident, attempts are being made to ensure the safety of women in MMTS trains.

Recently, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced safety upgrades which include CCTV surveillance and panic buttons in ladies’ coaches.

Apart from these, there will be increased female RPF/GRP patrols especially during night hours.