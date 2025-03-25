Telangana CM Revanth Reddy misses state iftar party

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and other state ministers skipped the state iftar party on March 25 after the Election Commission rolled out the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) a day earlier.

The MCC includes restrictions on the use of government resources for election campaigns, guidelines on election expenditure, and rules regarding political rallies and speeches.

Telangana iftar party

The state government is spending Rs 70 crore at the iftar party.

Earlier, in a letter to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, activists Lubna Sarwath, Anwarullah Khan, Syed Ismai,l and others requested the state government to consider the reallocation of Rs 70 crore being spent on iftar towards education, employment and empowerment.

Similarly, the Welfare Party of India (WPI) has called for boycotting the Telangana government’s sponsored iftar party due to unfulfilled promises and no Muslim representation in the cabinet.

About Telangana MLC Election

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the biennial election to one seat in the Telangana Legislative Council from Hyderabad. The election is being held due to the retirement of the sitting Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), MS Prabhakar Rao, whose tenure ends on May 1, 2025.

As per the notification, the election process will commence on March 28, with the issuance of the official notification. The key dates for the election are as follows: