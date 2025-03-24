Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad ahead of state iftar at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory from 4 pm to 8 pm on March 25 ahead of the state Iftar party at LB Stadium, hosted by the Telangana chief minister.

The grand annual programme is likely to be conducted at a cost of Rs 70 crore. The activists from Hyderabad and Welfare Party of India (WPI) have opposed the idea of the iftar party. They have urged the government to direct the funds towards education and the overall development of minorities in Telangana.

Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory

The advisory includes alternate routes for heavy vehicles to reduce congestion:

Traffic from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally. Vehicles from Basheerbagh to AR Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will be redirected towards SBH, Abids, and Nampally station roads. Traffic from Sujatha School lane to Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted towards Nampally at Sujatha School Junction.

Motorists are advised to avoid Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda during this period. Diversions will be in place, and commuters are urged to take alternate routes.

RTC buses from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally, avoiding the LB Stadium main gate near Khan Lateef Khan Building.

The Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory urging motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion. However, commuters should prepare for temporary traffic diversions and slow-moving vehicles in the area.

The public is urged to check traffic updates on social media platforms and contact the helpline (9010203626) for travel assistance.







