Traffic advisory issued as Hyderabad residents travel for Sankranti

Hyderabad: With the Sankranti festival approaching, the Rachakonda police have issued an advisory to manage heavy traffic on National Highway-65 as travellers from Hyderabad head to their native places in Andhra Pradesh and other regions.

Traffic advisory issued by Hyderabad’s Rachakonda cops

The advisory includes alternate routes for heavy vehicles to reduce congestion:

ORR Ghatkesar Exit- Bhongir-Valigonda-Ramannapet-Chityala Junction. ORR Bongulur Exit- Nagarjuna Sagar Highway- Ibrahimpatnam-Haliya-Miriyalguda-Kodad.

Motorists travelling from KPHB and Miyapur are advised to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to avoid traffic congestion at LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram.

Also Read Traffic advisory issued as Numaish begins in Hyderabad

Commuters are urged to:

Plan journeys in advance to bypass peak traffic hours.

Ensure their FASTags are operational for smooth passage through toll gates.

Check for traffic updates before departure.

Follow traffic rules and ensure vehicle readiness.

Take breaks for adequate rest during long trips.

Rachakonda traffic police have stationed officers at key locations near Hyderabad to assist the commuters.

For further assistance, citizens can contact the traffic control room at 8712662999 or the social media control room at 8712662111.