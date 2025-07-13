Night economy set to transform Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The government is considering night-time economy (NTE) plan for Hyderabad. It will make the city India’s first round-the-clock economic hub.

The proposed plan will result in growth in sectors ranging from IT and healthcare to retail and entertainment.

Framework for night economy in Hyderabad

According to a report in TOI, the Telangana government is rolling out a comprehensive framework to support night economy in Hyderabad.

It is inspired by global models like Amsterdam’s successful night mayor system.

The key components of the proposed plan include a dedicated governance body, a digital registry to coordinate night-time activities and designated NTE Zones.

Also Read Hyderabad’s MJ College of Engineering in TG EAPCET 2025 phase II counselling list

Boosting business, tourism after dark

Hyderabad’s night economy plan includes flexible operating hours for different zones. For retail & commercial zones (Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, malls), the work hours can be extended until 2:30 am.

On the other hand, the tourism and recreation hubs (Charminar, Necklace Road, KBR Park) will continue to operate until 1:30 am.

The move aims to enhance convenience for night workers, boost tourism, and stimulate local businesses.

Past challenges

In 2023, the state government attempted a similar initiative to allow shops and offices to operate 24/7.

However, bureaucratic hurdles—especially mandatory police NoCs—slowed progress. The new framework seeks to eliminate these roadblocks with better interdepartmental coordination.