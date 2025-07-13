Night economy set to transform Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The government is considering night-time economy (NTE) plan for Hyderabad. It will make the city India’s first round-the-clock economic hub.
The proposed plan will result in growth in sectors ranging from IT and healthcare to retail and entertainment.
Framework for night economy in Hyderabad
According to a report in TOI, the Telangana government is rolling out a comprehensive framework to support night economy in Hyderabad.
It is inspired by global models like Amsterdam’s successful night mayor system.
The key components of the proposed plan include a dedicated governance body, a digital registry to coordinate night-time activities and designated NTE Zones.
Boosting business, tourism after dark
Hyderabad’s night economy plan includes flexible operating hours for different zones. For retail & commercial zones (Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, malls), the work hours can be extended until 2:30 am.
On the other hand, the tourism and recreation hubs (Charminar, Necklace Road, KBR Park) will continue to operate until 1:30 am.
The move aims to enhance convenience for night workers, boost tourism, and stimulate local businesses.
Past challenges
In 2023, the state government attempted a similar initiative to allow shops and offices to operate 24/7.
However, bureaucratic hurdles—especially mandatory police NoCs—slowed progress. The new framework seeks to eliminate these roadblocks with better interdepartmental coordination.