Video: Hyderabad cab passenger attacked by drunk teens late at night

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad professional faced a terrifying ordeal when drunk teenagers assaulted his colleague during their late-night cab ride home.

The incident occurred near Uppal X Road around 12:30 am on Friday night.

Teens bang on cab in Hyderabad

The victim who is a Reddit user shared that their cab got stuck in traffic under Uppal Metro Station.

When their cab driver honked to clear the path, two intoxicated teens on a bike started banging on vehicles.

After his colleague politely asked them to move, the situation turned violent as the teens forced open the cab door, hurled abuses and launched a physically attack.

As a defence, his colleague pushed the attacker back and shut the door.

Following the incident, the cab driver rushed to a nearby police station in Hyderabad. Shockingly, one attacker waited outside and fled upon seeing the constable.

The post sparked strong reactions with many sharing comparable experiences.

“I faced something like this near Tarnaka. Drunk students dashed my bike and later shouted slogans to divert the crowd. The police barely helped, and insurance hardly covered my damage,” a user said.

Another user wrote, “You did the right thing by not engaging. These goons aren’t worth the risk. Always push for an FIR—even if the police seem reluctant.”

While the victims escaped serious harm, the incident raises alarming questions about late-night safety and youth recklessness on the roads of Hyderabad.