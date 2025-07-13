Reckless drunk drivers endanger school students in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Drunk school bus and auto drivers are putting students at risk daily in Hyderabad.

In the recent traffic checks, many cases of intoxicated drivers transporting children were found across the city.

Drunk drivers ferrying school students in Hyderabad

According to a report in New Meter, in a recent incident near Ameerpet, traffic police stopped a school bus carrying 40 students after noticing reckless driving including jumping signals and sudden braking.

The breathalyzer test of the driver revealed a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level exceeding 400 mg%. When confronted, he said, “This is nothing new for me.”

Another drunk auto driver was caught near Abids transporting schoolchildren.

Despite being intoxicated, he argued with police and claimed that he had drunk the night before.

Why parents rely on risky transport options

Due to convenience, many Hyderabad parents continue using school buses despite fees as high as Rs 4,000 per month.

On the other hand, some opt for auto rides because they are a more affordable option.

Although authorities are checking school-related transportation in Hyderabad, more steps are needed to ensure the safety of children.

Parents should also verify driver credentials and report reckless behavior to concerned authorities.