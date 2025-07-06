Video: Hyderabad schools’ buses, autos face strict police checks

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police is conducting checks of buses and autos in various localities to ensure the safety of children studying in schools in the city.

During the drive, police are checking whether the driver is in an intoxicated condition while driving children to or from the schools.

Police caught bus drivers of schools in Hyderabad

Recently, during the checking, police found school bus drivers driving under the influence of alcohol across West and North Zones.

Reminding school authorities of Supreme Court guidelines, DCP (Traffic-I) Rahul Hegde said that school transportation must meet all requirements including valid passenger permits, clear ‘On School Duty’ signage, and strict compliance with seating capacity limits. Vehicles must be equipped with first-aid kits and drinking water, while drivers must have clean traffic records and sufficient experience. Additionally, each vehicle must have an attendant onboard to assist children.

Also Read Petition filed in HC against film on Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Parents and educational schools in Hyderabad have been urged to report any violation that can endanger the safety of the children.

Violations by autos

Despite strict checking by traffic police, some auto drivers are still violating safety norms by ferrying more than the permissible number of students.

At some junctions in the city, it is found that auto drivers are asking extra students to get off and reboard after crossing the signal to avoid challans.

Meanwhile, parents are availing the option of overcrowded autorickshaws as many private schools in Hyderabad are charging exorbitant fees even for bus transportation.

In view of the violations that endanger the safety of schoolchildren, Hyderabad police is conducting checks in various localities in the city.