Leopards spotted near RCI Hyderabad; school issues safety alert

Hyderabad: Two leopards were allegedly seen close to the campus of the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Vignyanakancha, on Friday, July 11, causing panic among residents and school officials in the vicinity.

The Defence Laboratories School, which is on the RCI campus, issued a notice to parents urging them to exercise extreme caution and not allow children to venture outside unattended until further orders.

The notice, which was signed by the school principal, emphasizes the gravity of the situation and urges cooperation to ensure safety.

The sighting has caused alarm, especially because of the leopards’ proximity to educational and residential areas.

Although there has not been any reported human-wildlife conflict yet, the Hyderabad authorities have step up vigilance in collaboration with the forest department to track the movement of the leopards.

Growing human wildlife conflict on city outskirts

This is not a first instance where wild animals have entered Hyderabad’s outskirts. Recently, heightened deforestation and unchecked urbanization at forest peripheries such as Keesara, Gandipet, and Shamirpet have resulted in regular leopard, wild boar, and even peacock appearances in areas with human settlements.

In 2023, a leopard was taken into custody in Rajendranagar, outskirts of Hyderabad, after it was spotted on several occasions near a school area. A civet cat spotting was no less terrifying to residents of LB Nagar in the same year.

Experts say that reduced habitats and broken corridors are compelling wildlife towards the city for food and water. Vignyanakancha, bordering forest tracts, is still susceptible to such events.

Until the leopards are relocated safely, people og the Hyderabad locality have been requested to stay indoors from Friday evening and inform authorities about any new leopard sightings.