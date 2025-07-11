HYDRAA demolishes wall obstructing traffic for 15 years in Habsiguda

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, July 10, demolished a wall in Habsiguda, much to the residents’ delight who had been facing problems navigating the path for the past 15 years.

Residents of Concrete Trumpet Apartments in Nandanavanam had lodged a complaint through HYDRAA’s public grievance system, following which HYDRAA demolished a barrier wall on street number 6 in Habsiguda.

This allows traffic to now move directly from street number 4 to street number 6 in Nandanavanam and reach the main road in Habsiguda, reducing the distance between Nandanavanam and Jayanagar colonies.

The residents of Nandanavanam expressed happiness now that they are able to reach the NGRI metro station by travelling only a kilometre rather than having to travel one and a half kilometres while facing numerous difficulties.

Earlier, HYDRAA had demolished a compound wall which was blocking the residents of 10 colonies in the Nizampet municipality.

The commute between the Outer-Ring Road exit from Mallampet via Bachupally X Roads till Pragathi Nagar used to be just 3 km, but became 8 km long after ‘Praneeth APR Pranav Antilia’ built a wall to prevent outsiders from driving their vehicles, which they claimed were moving inside their gated community.

After investigating the issue, HYDRAA found that the layout was not a gated community as claimed by Praneeth, APR Pranav Antilia and demolished the wall, clearing the way for smooth traffic movement.