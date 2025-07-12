Hyderabad: There’s no denying the fact that Pakistani dramas have taken over the digital space in recent years. With emotional storytelling, unforgettable characters, and brilliant direction, the Pakistani drama industry has built a loyal global audience.

From romantic sagas to social dramas, the viewership is skyrocketing like never before with millions and even billions of views pouring in.

Now, a viral Instagram post by a popular Pakistani entertainment page has caught everyone’s attention. It reveals the Top 20 Most Viewed Pakistani Dramas So Far, but with a twist not based on total views, but on average views per episode.

Surprisingly, Khuda Aur Mohabbat has taken the No. 1 spot, pushing Tere Bin, the only drama to cross 4 billion views on YouTube, to second place. The reason? Khuda Aur Mohabbat has had three seasons, giving it an edge in per-episode popularity.

Here’s a quick look at the viral list.

Top 20 Most-Viewed Pakistani Dramas so far

Khuda Aur Mohabbat Tere Bin Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Ishq Murshid Ehd-e-Wafa Mere Humsafar Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Parizaad Jaan Nisar Mere Paas Tum Ho Jhoom Chupke Chupke Suno Chanda Meem Se Mohabbat Mayi Ri Hum Tum Kaffara Ishqiya Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha Qurban

The list was based strictly on average episode views, OSTs, teasers, and promos were excluded to keep it fair, as noted in the viral Instagram post.

Interestingly, the post also highlights how some stars are consistently delivering hits like Wahaj Ali with 3 blockbusters, Ahad Raza Mir with 3, Danish Taimoor and Feroze Khan with 2 each, and Farhan Saeed also bagging 2 massive hits.

So, what’s your favourite drama from the list? Tell us in the comments!