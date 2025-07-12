Top 20 most-viewed Pakistani dramas so far: Tere Bin not no.1

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2025 3:18 pm IST
Stills from popular Pakistani serials
Popular Pakistani dramas (Instagram)

Hyderabad: There’s no denying the fact that Pakistani dramas have taken over the digital space in recent years. With emotional storytelling, unforgettable characters, and brilliant direction, the Pakistani drama industry has built a loyal global audience.

Now, a viral Instagram post by a popular Pakistani entertainment page has caught everyone’s attention. It reveals the Top 20 Most Viewed Pakistani Dramas So Far, but with a twist not based on total views, but on average views per episode.

Surprisingly, Khuda Aur Mohabbat has taken the No. 1 spot, pushing Tere Bin, the only drama to cross 4 billion views on YouTube, to second place. The reason? Khuda Aur Mohabbat has had three seasons, giving it an edge in per-episode popularity.

Here’s a quick look at the viral list.

Top 20 Most-Viewed Pakistani Dramas so far

  1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat
  2. Tere Bin
  3. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
  4. Ishq Murshid
  5. Ehd-e-Wafa
  6. Mere Humsafar
  7. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum
  8. Parizaad
  9. Jaan Nisar
  10. Mere Paas Tum Ho
  11. Jhoom
  12. Chupke Chupke
  13. Suno Chanda
  14. Meem Se Mohabbat
  15. Mayi Ri
  16. Hum Tum
  17. Kaffara
  18. Ishqiya
  19. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha
  20. Qurban

The list was based strictly on average episode views, OSTs, teasers, and promos were excluded to keep it fair, as noted in the viral Instagram post.

Interestingly, the post also highlights how some stars are consistently delivering hits like Wahaj Ali with 3 blockbusters, Ahad Raza Mir with 3, Danish Taimoor and Feroze Khan with 2 each, and Farhan Saeed also bagging 2 massive hits.

So, what’s your favourite drama from the list? Tell us in the comments!

