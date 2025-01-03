Traffic advisory issued as Numaish begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the annual Numaish exhibition is set to open in Hyderabad, the city police have issued traffic advisory from January 3 to February 15 to ensure smooth traffic management at Nampally.

The restrictions will be in effect daily from 4:00 pm to midnight.

Traffic diversions

The following traffic measures are being implemented to manage traffic near Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad:

RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles from SA Bazaar and Jambagh will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids.

Buses and heavy vehicles from Basheer Bagh and the police control room will be diverted at AR Petrol pump towards Abids. Vehicles from Begum Bazar Chatri heading towards Malakunta will be redirected via Alaska junction.

Also Read Numaish in Hyderabad to be inaugurated today; ticket price hiked

Vehicles from Darussalam towards Afzalgunj/Abids will be diverted at Alaska junction to Begum Bazar. Vehicles from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool and MJ Market.

Further, motorists are advised to avoid the MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally junction and use alternative routes between 4:00 pm and midnight. Public transport options like RTC buses and Hyderabad Metro Rail are encouraged to reduce congestion.

Individuals visiting the Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad are urged to use the Gandhi Bhavan Metro Bridge for safe road crossings.

Numaish in Hyderabad to be inaugurated today

The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society is all set to inaugurate Numaish in Hyderabad today after hiking the ticket price.

Usually, it opens on January 1. However, this year, it is going to be inaugurated on January 3 after the union government declared a seven-day national mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Last year, the exhibition was open from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends and holidays. However, the managing committee retains the authority to adjust these hours if necessary.

Stalls at exhibition in Hyderabad

This year, the exhibition received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls of crockery, readymade garments, shawls, handicrafts, beddings, upholstery, etc., have been allocated for the Numaish in Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

At the grounds, there will be several food stalls where one can relish sweets, lip-smacking haleem, and chaat. Apart from that, there will be joyrides at the venue for children to enjoy.

The numaish will feature a ‘Ladies Day’ and a ‘Children’s Special Day,’ offering unique experiences for women and children.