Expected date of Telangana SSC exam results

Hyderabad: The directorate of government examinations has completed conducting the SSC exams in Telangana and is gearing up for the evaluations to release the results.

Students across the state can expect their results to be announced in either the last week of April or early May 2024.

Evaluation at 19 designated camps

Answer script evaluation will take place at 19 designated camps spread throughout the state from April 7 to 15.

After completion of the evaluation phase, result processing will require approximately 15-20 days before final declaration.

Changes in grading system for SSC exam results in Telangana

This year, the state government has discontinued the decade-old grading system in favor of awarding actual marks.

While maintaining the existing 80-20 weightage (external and internal exams respectively), students will now receive specific marks rather than the previous grade-based evaluation.

The former grading scale included nine levels from A1 (highest) to E (lowest), with intermediate grades A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D1, and D2. This change represents a major departure from the past ten years’ practice.

Meanwhile, the social studies paper saw an attendance of 496470 students appearing out of 497712 registered candidates. Authorities reported smooth conduct of examinations statewide.