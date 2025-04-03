Hyderabad receives rainfall; more downpour expected on Thursday night

Downpours have also been witnessed in other districts of Telangana.

Rainfall hits Hyderabad; more downpours expected today
Rainfall hits Hyderabad (ANI Photo/File Photo)

Hyderabad: Various areas in Hyderabad are witnessing rainfall and more downpours are expected on Thursday night.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued forecasts of rainfall and lightning in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday.

According to the forecast, rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are expected over the next two days.

Amid forecast of rainfall in Hyderabad, yellow alert issued

In view of the rainfall forecast, thunderstorms, and lightning, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the next two days.

The alert covers Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones.

As per the predictions of weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, a strong thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon and night.

Downpour in Telangana

Apart from the rainfall in Hyderabad, downpours have also been witnessed in other districts of Telangana.

The highest rainfall of 47.88 mm was recorded in Siddipet till 2 pm on April 3. Kamareddy also received significant rainfall of 44.5 mm.

Rainfall began in the city at 2 pm and is likely to continue with more downpours around midnight.

