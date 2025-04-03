Nod granted for 102 high-rise buildings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has granted permission for 102 high-rise buildings in the city during Financial Year (FY) 2024-25.

In the financial year, GHMC issued a total of 13421 building, layout permissions and occupancy certificates.

47 high-rise residential buildings in Hyderabad get nod

Out of the 102 high-rise buildings that received permissions during the financial year, 47 are residential.

The other 55 buildings include 28 commercials and 27 institutional (hospitals, etc.).

Following are the type-wise permissions issued during FY 2024-25:

Type Non-high rise buildings High rise buildings Total approved Commercial 112 28 140 Institutional/hospital etc 19 27 46 Residential 2189 47 2236 Total 2320 102 2422 Source: GHMC – TOWN PLANNING

What are high-rise buildings?

As per the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) Act 2020, “high-rise building means and includes all buildings with 18 meters or more in height measured from the average level of the central line of street on which the site abuts, staircase rooms, lift rooms, chimneys, elevated tanks above the topmost floor and architectural features are excluded from the height of such building”.

The Telangana Fire Service Act 1999 states, “”high-rise building” means a building the height of which is 18 meters or more from the surface level of the land contiguous to such building”.

GHMC receives over Rs 1138 cr

In FY 2024-25, GHMC generated revenue of Rs 1138.44 crore by issuing building and layout permissions and occupancy certificates.

The maximum height permitted for a residential building this year was in Kondapur (V), Serilingampally (M). It consists of 4-cellars, ground floor plus 49 upper floors (Tower 1 to 8) with a height of 165.95 m.

Every year, more high-rise buildings are being added to Hyderabad’s real estate landscape.