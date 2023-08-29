Top 10 tallest buildings in Hyderabad to come up in these localities

Hyderabad: The top 10 tallest buildings in Hyderabad are going to be constructed in the coming years. Most of these buildings have more than 50 floors.

With 59 floors and a height of 244 meters, Candeur Skyline is not only going to be the tallest building in Hyderabad but also in South India. It will be constructed in Puppalaguda. According to the building permission issued on April 1, 2023, the construction will be completed by March 20, 2029.

The second tallest building in Hyderabad, SAS Crown, is coming up in Kokapet, Golden Mile. It will have 58 floors and a height of 228 meters. It is expected to be completed by March 26, 2027.

Upcoming tallest buildings in Hyderabad

Most of the tallest buildings in Hyderabad are going to come up in Kokapet and Puppalaguda localities. Following are the upcoming tallest buildings in Hyderabad.

Buildings Localities Total floors Candeur Skyline Puppalaguda 59 SAS Crown Kokapet, Golden Mile Layout 58 The Trilight

(Tower-1) Kokapet 57 The Trilight

(Tower-3) Kokapet 50 Srias Diamond Towers Puppalaguda 55 My Home 99 Kokapet 54 Yoo Hyderabad by Myscape Puppalaguda 52 Poulomi Palazzo Kokapet, Golden Mile Layout 54 Candeur Crescent Sherilingampally 50 Srias Diamond Towers Puppalaguda 48 Source: arvindkumar_ias/Twitter

Hyderabad’s real estate market becomes expensive

The real estate market in Hyderabad is becoming expensive due to both a rise in home loan rates and property prices.

In Hyderabad’s real estate market, the home loan EMI-to-income ratio is 31 percent in 2023, and the city continues to be the second most unaffordable real estate market.

On the other hand, real estate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is the most affordable, as the home loan EMI-to-income percentage in the city is only 23 percent.

Though, the tallest buildings are likely to reduce the burden on the common man due to the availability of flats at lesser cost when compared to the plots in these areas, they pose other challenges such as safety measures, road infrastructure, sewerage system, etc.