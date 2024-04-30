Video: Request from Virat Kohli to Hyderabadis, it has Siraj connect

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is making a slow and strong comeback in the ongoing IPL season. In a recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the latter’s home ground, RCB secured a thrilling victory, ending their losing streak with a significant 35-run win.

Videos from the match, which took place on April 25 at the Uppal stadium in Hyderabad, are still doing rounds online. One particular video has caught the attention of many, shows a heartwarming gesture from RCB captain Virat Kohli towards his teammate Mohammed Siraj.

In the viral clip, Virat is seen urging the Hyderabad crowd to cheer for Siraj as he is their local hero. The video has touched the hearts of many online, showcasing Virat’s camaraderie with his teammates, especially Siraj.

Out of the 10 matches played so far, RCB won three matches, with only one win in the first eight matches. However, the team has shown resilience by clinching wins in their last two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, signaling a promising turnaround in their performance.