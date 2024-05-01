Heavy rains lash Gulf nations, UAE, Oman issue warnings

Several Gulf countries on Wednesday, May 1, witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder due to low pressure developing in the Arabian Gulf, prompting government entities to warn the public to exercise caution.

Saudi Arabia

The authorities in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) closed schools in several regions due to torrential flooding in the desert Gulf region, resulting from heavy rains.

Video shows cars partially submerged in water, attempting to navigate through pools of water in the Qassim region.

On Wednesday, the National Meteorological Centre issued red alerts for Qassim, Riyadh, and Madinah province, warning of heavy rain, strong wind, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, torrential rains, and thunderbolts.

Qatar

Qatar is experiencing heavy rain and rainy weather will continue until Thursday, May 2, as per the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (Meteorological Department).

The weather pattern is expected to peak on Wednesday evening and continue until Thursday afternoon.

استمرار رصد لأمطار ومعظمها على المناطق الشمالية. #قطر #أرصاد_قطر



Continuous observing rain and most of them are in Northern areas. #qatar #qatar_weather pic.twitter.com/Ml4msq3R5Q — أرصاد قطر (@qatarweather) May 1, 2024

تقرير رقم ٤

أمطار رعدية ذروتها مساء الأربعاء وحتى نهار الخميس

#قطر

Report 4

Thundery rain peaking wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon

#qatar pic.twitter.com/dXSTsFF0Kt — أرصاد قطر (@qatarweather) May 1, 2024

Bahrain

Bahrain is experiencing heavy rainfall on Wednesday and expected to continue until Thursday.

The Bahrain Meteorological Directorate reported unstable weather conditions, including thunder and strong winds reaching 40 knots at times, across the country.

توضح آخر صورة لرادار الطقس تكونات للسحب الماطرة وتأثر المملكة بأمطار متفاوتة الشدة مصحوبة بهبات شديدة السرعة#Bahrain @MTT_Bahrain @bna_ar @bna_en pic.twitter.com/eklk2n8A6O — إدارة الأرصاد الجوية مملكة البحرين (@WeatherBahrain) May 1, 2024

Kuwait

Kuwait is also experiencing light to moderate intensity scattered rain since Sunday evening, April 28, peaking at noon on Wednesday and continuing into the early hours of the night, Al-Jarida reported.

UAE, Oman forecast heavy rain

According to forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology in United Arab Emirates (UAE), inclement weather is expected to start westwards by Wednesday night, affecting most of the country on Thursday.

Employers are urging employees to work from home, while authorities in Sharjah and Dubai have announced distance learning for schools.

Emirates has advised passengers to keep their flight details updated for the most up-to-date information.

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on 2 May. If you’re travelling to @DXB, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport, and using Dubai Metro where possible.



For flight updates and notifications, add your latest contact… pic.twitter.com/N5fw0nTLbG — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) May 1, 2024

#National_Center_of_Meteorology: A chance of convective clouds formation over various areas of the country, until 7 PM.#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/8pF8iJhwb9 — UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) May 1, 2024

Oman

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has issued a warning for heavy rains and hail in the country on Thursday.

The authority urges caution during thunderstorms, advising against crossing valleys, avoiding low-lying areas, and refraining from entering the sea during alert periods.

The Ministry of Education has announced that all governorates, except Al Wusta, will suspend study in government, private, and foreign schools on Thursday, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Due to heavy rains expected to fall in #Oman, study in government, private and foreign schools will be online tomorrow (Thursday) 2 May in all governorates, except Al Wusta. — Oman News Agency (@ONA_eng) May 1, 2024