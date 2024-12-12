‘Kick him out’: Fans demand his immediate exit from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Fear of elimination looms over Bigg Boss 18 house. After Aditi Mistry’s mid-week eviction, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the next shocking elimination. With two consecutive weekends of no evictions, the anticipation surrounding this week’s elimination is immense.

Nominated contestants week 9

The nominated contestants for this week’s eviction are —

Digvijay Rathee

Chahat Pandey

Tajinder Bagga

Edin Rose

Vivian Dsena

Karanveer Mehra

However, after a task announced by Bigg Boss, Karanveer Mehra was saved from nominations, leaving behind Digvijay, Chahat, Tajinder, Edin, and Vivian, all of whom now face the looming threat of eviction.

Round 4: Chum takes Karanveer's photo, Rajat takes Bagga ji's photo and Eisha takes Eiden photo.



Eiden gets out of the race.



Round 5: Shrutika takes Bagga ji's photo & Chum takes Karanveer's photo

Bagga Ji gets out of the race.



Karanveer gets saved from the nomination due to… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2024

Tajinder Bagga to be saved again?

Among the nominated contestants, Tajinder Bagga has been a most talked about figure. Despite the mounting pressure from fans, Bagga has somehow managed to escape elimination time and again. This has sparked frustration among viewers, with many fans calling out the makers for allegedly protecting Bagga from eviction.

Sources close to the show suggest that Tajinder might be saved once more this week, while Edin Rose could face the exit. This has further fueled the ire of Bigg Boss 18 fans, who are demanding a double elimination this weekend to rid the house of both Tajinder Bagga and Edin Rose.

Bagga ji most likely to get saved from the nomination through this task. https://t.co/sGGwUCmdqX — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2024

Voting trends also hint at Edin’s possible elimination.

The fans are upset, expressing their frustration on social media, with many questioning the fairness of the voting process and the makers’ choices in saving certain contestants. Many feel that Bagga’s repeated saves are unfair, especially considering the dynamics inside the house, where many viewers believe other contestants deserve more screen time and opportunities to shine.

As the weekend approaches, Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting to see what twists the show’s makers have in store. Will Tajinder Bagga be saved once again, or will the fans finally see his exit? Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.