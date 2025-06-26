Hyderabad couple held for running paid pornographic live streams

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad east-zone task force sleuths arrested a couple in Amberpet for allegedly live-streaming pornographic videos for money.

The couple had reportedly set up a makeshift tent studio on their terrace to carry out their business and had been uploading videos on Instagram. They reportedly uploaded the content online under the pseudonym ‘Sweety Telugu Couple 2027,’ and charged Rs 2,000 for live-streaming access and Rs 500 for video viewing links shared online.

The couple had been running this operation for the past four months. They were handed over to the Amberpet police station, where they were booked under various sections of the IT Act.