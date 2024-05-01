Akshaya Tritiya 2024: UAE jewellers offer free gold coins, discounts

Akshaya Tritiya, an Indian festival celebrated on Friday, May 10 this year, is traditionally marked by the purchase of gold to usher in good fortune and prosperity.

Jewellers are offering exciting deals not only to attract more customers but also to maintain tradition.

Customers in United Arab Emirates (UAE) can enjoy significant discounts, free gold coins, a raffle draw, and zero making charges to make the celebrations even more special.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Malabar Gold outlets is offering free gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth more than Dirham 3,000 until May 12, free exchange of old jewellery, and discounts on selected designs.

Tajvi Gold and Diamonds

Tajvi Gold and Diamonds is offering a 10 percent down payment on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya, allowing customers to pre-book their dream jewellery and secure today’s prices.

Free Gold Coin on every diamond jewellery purchase above Dirham 2500

Free Gold Coin on every gold precious jewellery purchase above Dirham 5000

Exchange your old gold jewelleries with 0 percent eductions

Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas Group offering a Dirham 50 gift voucher to customers who purchase gold jewellery worth Dirham 3,000 or more between May 9 and May 12, 2024.

It a offer discounts on gold coins, diamond exchanges, and silver coins, with 10 percent advance payment and guaranteed gold rate protection until May 2024. Gift vouchers for purchases worth Dirham 3,000 or more are also available.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers offers gold coin giveaways, discounts, and a 10 percent advance rate protection plan for customers to secure their purchases, allowing them to capitalize on gold price fluctuations post-booking.

Tanishq Jewellers

Tanishq is offering a 25 percent discount on the production expenses of gold and diamond jewellery from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 12. It is also offering gold rate protection on jewellery bookings with a 10 percent advance payment.