Will Dubai International Airport shut down once operations move to Al Maktoum?

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to shut down completely once its operations are transferred to Al Maktoum International (DWC) within the next 10 years.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told Khaleej Times that the airport’s proximity to the city makes it uneconomical to continue both operations.

He said that after moving its operations to DWC, most of the DXB’s assets will be outdated over the next decade, and instead of implementing an expensive asset replacement program, it would be more prudent to close.

This come after an announcement of design approval for a new 128 billion Dirhams passenger terminal at DWC, which will be the largest in the world when fully operational.

The completion of the project will increase the airport’s size by five times the current DXB.

DWC aims to meet future travel demand with an initial capacity of 150 million passengers and an extension to 260 million once all phases are completed.

DWC is also set to be surrounded by a new city in Dubai South, generating a demand for housing for a million people.

DXB will continue to serve as the primary hub for more than 100 million travellers as the DWC expansion progresses.