Dubai ruler approves designs for new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum Airport

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, on Sunday, April 28, approved designs for a new passenger terminal at the Al Maktoum International Airport, which will be the largest in the world when fully operational.

The new terminal, set to cost 128 billion Dirhams, is expected to accommodate an annual passenger capacity of 260 million.

The completion of the project will increase the airport’s size by five times the current Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Dubai Airport operations will be transferred to Al Maktoum Airport in the next decade, receiving 12 million tons of cargo annually, covering 70 square kilometers.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed said that all Dubai Airport operations will be transferred to the new airport in the coming years, noting that the airport will include 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways, and will use modern technologies that are unprecedented in the aviation sector.

He pointed out that an entire airport city will be built in Dubai South, which will raise the demand for housing for one million people, and is expected to include “the world’s most important companies in the logistics and air transport sector.”

He concluded by saying, “We are building a new project for generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children, and making Dubai the world’s airport and port, its urban metropolis, and its new cultural center.”

Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy.



Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/oG973DGRYX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 28, 2024