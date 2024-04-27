Emirates calls up Indian man at 4 am; here’s why

Amidst recent flight disruptions caused by the heaviest-recorded rainfall in Dubai, Emirates Airlines has received appreciation for its extraordinary customer service.

Manish Kalghatgi, who resides in Puducherry, India, praised the airline services after his 15-year-old daughter missed her connecting flight in Dubai.

On Tuesday, April 23, Kalghatgi shared the detailed incident in an appreciation post on X account.

“This is an appreciation post for @emirates. Yesterday, daughter M (15) flew unaccompanied from Casablanca to Chennai – her first solo international journey. While she was excited to travel alone, we were a bit on the edge given the chaos EK went through in the past week,” he wrote on X.

As expected, flight operations were disrupted, and the daughter missed her connecting flight which was scheduled for 2 am.

He continued, “But EK were just brilliant in the handling. On arrival, M was met in the aircraft, informed of the changes and escorted to a transit hotel room to rest and recover before the next flight.”

At 4 am, Emirates informed him about his missed flight and how his daughter was being cared for.

“At the same time, I was woken up around 4 am by a call from a most calm and reassuring EK executive, informing me of the missed connection & steps taken. The communication delivery was so effective that not for a moment thereafter was I concerned about the situation M was in.”

The father deemed the Emirates operation’s “restart” as a positive initiative and an effective way to regain business.

“This is what customer focus and service excellence are all about. Well done, Emirates,” he concluded.

Since its upload on X, the post has garnered 22,000 views, 177 likes and re-posted multiple times.

“I’m not surprised about it as the airlines always raise the bar when it comes to service and customer satisfaction,” one of the user wrote.

Another person wrote, “GR8 Emirates keep up the Good Work. That’s why they’re Different. All Airlines Fly but, Emirates is Different. They understand the Trauma of the People who are waiting for their Loved One’s. God Bless You Emirates.”