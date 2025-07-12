Hyderabad: In recent years, YouTube and social media have changed the music scene in India. Big names like T-Series, Sony Music, and Dharma are still strong, but now independent artists are also making waves. Many singers and creators are reaching huge audiences without needing a film or big label. Telugu music, especially folk-style songs, is gaining fans across the country.

Folk Song Breaks Records

One song that surprised everyone is “Ranu Bombay ki Ranu”. This fun, energetic Telugu folk song went viral just months after release. In only four months, it crossed 400 million views on YouTube. The catchy tune and local vibe made it popular not only in South India but also across the country. Even celebrities on Hindi TV shows were seen dancing to it!

Small Budget, Big Success on YouTube

What’s more shocking is the song’s budget. The team spent just Rs. 3 lakhs to make it. But thanks to its huge reach, the song earned almost Rs. 1 crore from YouTube alone. At one point, it was getting nearly 1 million views per day. This shows how simple songs with good energy can connect with people and bring big success.

The Team Behind the Viral Song

The song was written by Ramu Rathod, composed by Kalyan Keys, and sung by Prabha and Ramu. It was first shot in Vemulawada, then re-shot in Jagityal to improve the ending. The choreographer, Sekhar Virus Master, played a big part in making the dance steps fun and lively. The team believed in their song—and their belief paid off in a big way.