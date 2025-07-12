If you thought you had seen all that Hyderabad’s cafe scene has to offer, think again. Beyond the usual coffee and cake spots lie hidden gems that are redefining what it means to “grab a coffee.” Some are barely the size of a single table, while others let you sip your latte after a game of pickleball or walk through walls that come to life with augmented reality.

These cafes are not just about food, they are about the experience. From 2D sketch-style interiors that look straight out of a comic book to wood-fired pizzas served in a retro setting, each spot brings its own quirky charm. So if you are bored of the same old setups, this list by Siasat.com takes you through five offbeat cafes in Hyderabad that deserve a spot on your must-visit list.

Best Cafes in Hyderabad 2025

1. Roy’s Pizzeria- 90s-themed cafe

If you are craving a classic New York-style pizza, with crispy thin crusts and slices that spill off the plate, Roy’s Pizzeria is the place to be. Tucked away in the quieter lanes of Secunderabad, this retro-inspired spot has quickly become a cult favourite among pizza lovers and Instagrammers alike. With checkered tabletops, neon signage, and an open pizza counter, Roy’s brings the 90s charm to Hyderabad, one slice at a time.

2. Base Coffee- Pickleball cafe

What happens when you mix sport and coffee? You get Base Coffee, a cafe that is also a full-fledged pickleball court. Located in Jubilee Hills, this unique space lets you enjoy a game before cooling down with a cold brew or grabbing a post-match smoothie bowl. It is sporty, it is social, and it is perfect for people who like their caffeine with a side of cardio.

3. 10th Street Coffee- Hyderabad’s tiniest cafe

Claiming the title of the city’s smallest cafe, 10th Street Coffee is easy to miss, but impossible to forget. This adorable one-table coffee spot sits quietly in Jubilee Hills and serves up expertly brewed cups to go. With its minimalist black-and-white aesthetic and loyal fan base, it is become a go-to for quick caffeine fixes.

4. The Monochrome Cafe- 2D-themed cafe

Located in Preston Prime Mall, The Monochrome Cafe offers a surreal experience. Its entire interior is drawn in black and white to resemble a 2D sketch. From the chairs to the coffee cups, everything looks like it popped out of a comic strip. It is Telangana’s first 2D-themed cafe and a must-visit if you’re looking for something whimsical and quirky.

5. Tales of Telugu- AR wall art

More than just a restaurant, Tales of Telugu is an immersive storytelling space. The highlight? Augmented reality (AR)-powered wall art that brings Telugu culture to life. Using your phone, you can watch murals move, dance, and narrate stories as you dine on traditional regional dishes. It is a blend of heritage and high-tech, and a completely new way to experience Hyderabadi hospitality.

