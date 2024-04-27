Seoul My Soul: Free entry to Korean festival set to take place in Dubai

Dubai: If you are a fan of Korean culture, then it’s time to mark your calendars for a fun celebration in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubai is gearing up to host the Seoul My Soul in Dubai festival, a celebration of all things Korean at the Agenda, Dubai Media City on May 6 from 4 pm and May 7 from 2 pm.

The event is organised by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization.

The event offers a range of exciting activities, including K-Pop concerts and pop-up shops showcasing Korean fashion, beauty products, and goods, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in Seoul’s vibrant culture.

K-Pop fans can anticipate performances by Oh My Girl and Kard, who will also meet fans and participate in photo sessions. Oh My Girl is set to entertain audiences on May 6, followed by Kard on May 7.

The festival also provides an opportunity for attendees to win a round-trip flight from Dubai to Seoul.

The event is free but requires registration. To find the registration link, visit ‘Seoul My Soul’ online. Limited tickets available.