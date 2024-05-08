Gujarat: BJP MP’s son live-streams hijacking of polling booth

In a shocking incident from Gujarat’s Dahod area, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s son allegedly hijacked a polling booth, live-streamed it and then deleted it. Vijay Bhabhor, son of BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, captured the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and also reportedly posted the entire episode online.

Jasvantsinh Bhabhor is the present sitting BJP MP of Dahod parliamentary constituency.

According to local reports, Vijay Bhabhor hijacked the poll booth and captured the EVM (electronic voting machine) located in Dahod’s Parthampur village of Santrampur taluk of Mahisagar. Bogus voting was also reported. The BJP leader’s son even reportedly abused election officers on duty. Booth-capturing is often reported, but such a brazen act is unprecedented.

At present the video stands deleted but it has gone viral on social media platforms. You can watch it here.

Complaint registered

Following the incident of booth capturing, the Congress candidate of Dahod Dr Prabhaben Taviad complained about Vijay Bhabhor to the district collector and the district election officer. They have assured an investigation into the matter. Dahod recorded 58.66% voter turnout in the third phase. In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all the MP seats in Gujarat.