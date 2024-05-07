Muslims in UP’s Sambhal ‘not allowed’ to cast vote, thrashed by cops

With the third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway on Tuesday, May 7, reports have emerged from Uttar Pradesh that police used lathicharge on voters from minority community and allegedly prevented them from casting their votes.

Video from UP’s Sambhal district surfaced on social media showing police personnel assaulting and chasing away Muslims who had come to cast their voters. The police did not even spare women and children. The incident occurred in booth numbers 181, 182, 183, and 184 in Asmauli village Owari of Sambhal Lok Sabha Assembly.

Voting is a democratic right, however in India's democracy, voting against Modi is prohibited.



Police in #Sambhal are Lathi charging Muslim voters. As a result, given that certain voters are able to cast ballots, we can conclude that India is a partially democracy. pic.twitter.com/zg0XxpKLBT — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) May 7, 2024

“We were not allowed to vote. Police snatched away our Aadhaar cards and voting cards and insulted us by pulling our beards,” said one Muslim man who was allegedly assaulted by police.

“Police did not hesitate to hit us. We were turned away saying our Aadhaar cards were fake. They did not let us vote,” said an elderly Muslim woman.

In UP's Sambhal, several women voters allege they were turned away from the polling booth. They were told their Aadhaar card is fake. pic.twitter.com/Fx7tUNkUXR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 7, 2024

In another incident, an altercation occured between Samajwadi Party candidate Zia-ur-rehman and district superintendent of police.

Zia-ur-rehman was pushed away by police personnel after he raised objections against not being allowed to caste his vote. He alleged polling mismanagement and police trying to influence the voter turnout.

Scuffle between Sambhal SP candidate Zia-ur-rehman Barq and police. SP candidate Zia-ur-rehman has been raising allegations of polling mismanagement and police trying to influence the voter turnout. pic.twitter.com/yMbAhqxSFz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 7, 2024

In another video that surfaced on social media, Anukriti Sharma, ASP of Sambhal, is seen telling the police that polling officials have the right to check voter cards.

“It is not the job of the police. Let the voters go. The presiding officer will tell whether the vote will be cast or rejected,” she added.

Sharma also instructed police officials to let voters go inside the polling booth.

Several voters in #UttarPradesh's #Sambhal Lok Sabha seat alleged that they were not allowed to cast votes as the police turned them away and even tore their Aadhaar cards.



However, a video of Anukriti Sharma, ASP of Sambhal, is now going viral, in which she is seen telling the… pic.twitter.com/wEhWUFe8IG — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 7, 2024

Polling went smooth, claims police

Meanwhile the Sabmbhal police, on its official X account stated that more than 50 suspicious persons were caught for trying to cast fake notes.

“In Sambhal district, more than 50 suspicious persons have been caught by Sambhal police while trying to cast fake votes. Necessary legal action will be taken after investigation. Voting is going on peacefully and smoothly,” read the post.

Protect your vote: Akhilesh

Subsequently, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the election officers to remain vigilant and prevent unfair practices. In an X post, he wrote, “An appeal is made to every booth agent, worker, candidate, officer, supporter and public of SP and INDIA bloc to be cautious, vigilant and alert after the voting is over until the EVMs are sealed and reach the strong room. Everyone should stand together. If there is any suspicion of any irregularity, send the video immediately as proof. As a ‘Booth Protector’ and ‘Soldier of the Constitution’, put in all your effort to protect your vote.