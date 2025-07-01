Land acquisition speeds up in Old City for Hyderabad metro rail

For the project, over 300 properties have been affected.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2025 2:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: The process of land acquisition for metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad has sped up in various localities.

For the purpose of road widening, marking of properties for demolition is going on. Many properties have also been demolished.

The project aims to improve connectivity in the region from MGBS to the Chandrayangutta Metro corridor.

Although the process of land acquisition for the project has sped up, the marking is still pending in areas such as Hari Bowli, Shalibanda and Engine Bowli.

For metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad, over 300 properties have been affected. Many cheques for compensation have also been handed over.

Ticket rates

On the other hand, recently, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) has announced a 10 percent discount on the newly revised ticket rates.

Following the discount, the fares range between Rs 11-69.

For a distance up to 2 km, the fare is the lowest of all ticket rates. It is Rs 11.

Following are the various fares after discount.

Fare ZoneRevised FFC recommended fare zone (in Kms)Fare after discount (in Rs)
1Up to 211.00
2More than 2 up to 417.00
3More than 4 up to 628.00
4More than 6 up to 937.00
5More than 9 up to 1247.00
6More than 12 up to 1551.00
7More than 15 up to 1856.00
8More than 18 up to 2161.00
9More than 21 up to 2465.00
10More than 2469.00

The metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad will provide better connectivity to the residents of the area of the old city.

