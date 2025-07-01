Hyderabad: The process of land acquisition for metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad has sped up in various localities.

For the purpose of road widening, marking of properties for demolition is going on. Many properties have also been demolished.

Metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad

The project aims to improve connectivity in the region from MGBS to the Chandrayangutta Metro corridor.

Although the process of land acquisition for the project has sped up, the marking is still pending in areas such as Hari Bowli, Shalibanda and Engine Bowli.

For metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad, over 300 properties have been affected. Many cheques for compensation have also been handed over.

Ticket rates

On the other hand, recently, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) has announced a 10 percent discount on the newly revised ticket rates.

Following the discount, the fares range between Rs 11-69.

For a distance up to 2 km, the fare is the lowest of all ticket rates. It is Rs 11.

Following are the various fares after discount.

Fare Zone Revised FFC recommended fare zone (in Kms) Fare after discount (in Rs) 1 Up to 2 11.00 2 More than 2 up to 4 17.00 3 More than 4 up to 6 28.00 4 More than 6 up to 9 37.00 5 More than 9 up to 12 47.00 6 More than 12 up to 15 51.00 7 More than 15 up to 18 56.00 8 More than 18 up to 21 61.00 9 More than 21 up to 24 65.00 10 More than 24 69.00

The metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad will provide better connectivity to the residents of the area of the old city.